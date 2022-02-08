PM Modi should apologize to Maharashtra, or else we will agitate in front of BJP office tomorrow: Patole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Maharashtra while speaking on the motion of thanks yesterday. This is an insult to the 12 crore people of Maharashtra. This is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra. Therefore, Modi should immediately apologize to Maharashtra. If Modi does not apologize, agitations will take place outside BJP offices across the state tomorrow, warned Congress state president Nana Patole on Tuesday. Nana Patole has given this warning in a press conference. Patole also lashed out at BJP leaders in the state, saying that if they had any faith in Maharashtra, they should protest against the Prime Minister's statement, otherwise they would be labeled as 'Maharashtra traitors' in the history of Maharashtra. Earlier on Monday, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had said that Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai which lead to the spread of COVID in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Nana Patole made this demand at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan today. Since MVA came to power in Maharashtra, all BJP leaders everyday are hatching false conspiracies to discredit Maharashtra. Speaking on the President's address, he has insulted Maharashtra. He has forgotten that the Prime Minister belongs to the whole country. He has lost the dignity of the post of Prime Minister and has only become a BJP campaigner, Patole said.