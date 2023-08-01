PM Modi slams Congress, says "Development stalled in Rajasthan and Karnataka"

Following the reception of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two metro lines - one from Phugewadi station to the civil court and the other from Garware station to Ruby Hall Clinic station. Additionally, houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were also inaugurated as PM Narendra Modi pressed the button. During his address, the Prime Minister criticized the governments of Karnataka and Rajasthan.

“Today, India is becoming the fastest-growing 5G service provider, and the youth of this country are excelling in all fields. While Maharashtra is progressing, we observe a different scenario in Karnataka. The state of Karnataka seems to be facing challenges in its development, with unfulfilled slogans. This situation is concerning for the country. A similar situation is seen in Rajasthan, where development works have come to a standstill," Modi said.

“I am fortunate to have come to Pune. Pune is a vibrant city that fulfils dreams across the country. Now, projects worth Rs 15,000 crore have been inaugurated. Thousands of people have found homes. Our government is committed to the welfare of the middle-class population. Another station of Pune Metro has been inaugurated, and over the past five years, the metro network has expanded, contributing to the modernization of public transport. The country's metro network now spans over 800 km. In 2014, five cities had a metro network. Today, there are 20 metros in the country. The Metro network is the new lifeline of modern India,” he added.

“In 2014, you gave us the opportunity to serve. In the last 9 years, our government has built 4 crore houses in villages and cities. We built 75 lakh houses for the urban people. Most of the houses we build are named after women,” he added.