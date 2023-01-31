PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Delhi expressway on Feb 12

January 31, 2023

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi  will inaugurate the ...

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Delhi expressway on Feb 12

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi  will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4. Gadkari had earlier tweeted, “Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours.”

The expressway covers a distance of 1,450 km and is a true example of world-class highway construction, according to the ministry. Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, accelerates economical exercises in two major cities, tweeted Gadkari.

 

