PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Delhi expressway on Feb 12

January 31, 2023
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4. Gadkari had earlier tweeted, “Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours.”
The expressway covers a distance of 1,450 km and is a true example of world-class highway construction, according to the ministry. Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, accelerates economical exercises in two major cities, tweeted Gadkari.
