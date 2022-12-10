PM Modi to inaugurate phase 1 of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the will inaugurate the first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg on December 11, 2022.

Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

The 520 km-long Phase I is part of the total 701 km Super Expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts. Being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, it is among the country's longest greenfield six-lane expressway and will slash the travel time between the two cities from the existing 16 hours to just eight hours.

He will later flag off the Nagpur-Bilaspur service of Vande Bharat Express at Nagpur Railway Station and lay the foundation stone for other rail projects worth around Rs 1,500 crore.