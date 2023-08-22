PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for another visit to Maharashtra in December. This comes after his earlier trip on August 1, where he was honoured with the Tilak Award in Pune.

According to media reports, the upcoming tour is a collaborative effort between the Indian Navy and the state government. A special event is planned at Sindhudurg Fort on December 4 to mark Navy Day, where the Prime Minister will be the chief guest. A recent meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai discussed the preparations for this visit, focusing on the arrangements for Prime Minister Modi's visit.