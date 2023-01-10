PM Modi to visit Mumbai for inauguration of Navi Mumbai's Metro on Jan 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on January 19 for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations.

According to a report of Indian Express, The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro’s 2A and 7 lines is also likely to be commissioned in PM Modi’s presence on the same day, they said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which constructed the elevated Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 lines, is struggling to get a confirmation of dates from the government about the inauguration of these lines, as per sources.

Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services, Indian Express reported.