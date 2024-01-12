PM Modi Urges People To Undertake Cleanliness Campaign in Temples, Pilgrimage Centres Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Friday, January 12. Prior to the event, he conducted a roadshow that garnered public support. Security measures were heightened in the area as PM Modi visited the Shree Kalaram Temple to offer prayers.

Addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Tapovan Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, I urge that on the occasion of pranpratishtha in the Ram Temple, a cleanliness campaign is carried out in all temples and shrines of the country. Our saints and sages have always considered the youth power as the most important one. The youth has to move forward with an independent mentality for India to reach its goals. India's hopes are dependent on the strong character of the youth of India.

Lord Ram spent a lot of time in Nashik, the land of Panchavati. Today, I bow to this land and salute with reverence, said PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow during which he offered prayers at Ramkund and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir. The roadshow, starting from Hotel Mirchi Chowk, saw PM Modi accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and various BJP leaders. Thousands of people lined the roadshow route to welcome the PM. Special performances by artists, including those with the famous Nashik Dhol, and tribal groups took place during the event. The roadshow, covering over 2 kilometres, concluded at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk after nearly 35 minutes.