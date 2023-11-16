PM Modi will win third term with bumper majority: Devendra Fadnavis

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that people in the country have already made the decision to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi another term. Speaking to reporters at his residence during Diwali, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also dispelled speculation regarding his potential candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

People have already made up their minds to give Modi a third term with a bumper majority in the 2024 general elections. No matter how hard anybody tries, people will not change their minds, Fadnavis said.

Asked about speculation that he could contest the Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said he will be contesting the next year’s Maharashtra assembly polls from Nagpur. He currently represents the Nagpur South-West assembly seat. To the question where he saw himself in the next ten years, Fadnavis, a former chief minister, said he will remain with the BJP and carry out whatever responsibility the party assigns to him.

On the issue of Maratha quota and activist Manoj Jarange’s ongoing state-wide tour, Fadnavis said his priority was to ensure law and order. I told all the ministers that we have to work as minister of the entire state to ensure there is no tension. The chief minister has promised Maratha quota, said Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio.

