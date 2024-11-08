PM Narendra Modi in Dhule Says ‘No Power in the World Can Restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir’ (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 8, accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of wanting to take the Constitution out of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power in the world can restore Article 370 there. He also accused the Congress of pitting one caste against another and cautioned people to stay united. "Ek hai, toh safe hai," he said.

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, Modi said the INDIA grouping is flaunting blank books passing them off as the Constitution to provoke Dalits and Adivasis. The PM said the Congress and its allies should not encourage the Pakistan agenda and speak the language of separatists. The agenda won't succeed till he has people's blessings, said Modi.

No Power in the World Can Restore Article 370: PM Modi

"NO POWER IN THE WORLD CAN BRING BACK ARTICLE 370"



NARENDRA MODI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lSev9gjSro — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) November 7, 2024

Only Ambedkar's constitution will be followed in J&K .You must have seen on TV how a resolution was moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on bringing back Article 370 and when BJP MLAs protested, they were thrown out. The country and Maharashtra should understand this, Modi said.

The BJP's star campaigner also accused the Congress of playing a dangerous game of dividing castes and communities. If ST (Scheduled Tribes), SC (Scheduled Castes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) stay united, the Congress politics will be over, he said.

The Congress wants to pit one caste against another and weaken the unity of SC, ST and OBCs. Since Nehru's time Congress and his family opposed reservation and now their fourth generation yuvraj' (prince) is working for caste divisions. You must realise that ek hai toh safe hai' (we will be safe if we are united), he said.