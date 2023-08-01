PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai temple in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award from the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust during his visit to Pune today. However, his presence in the city has faced strong opposition from the political opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Pune airport around 11 am, where he was graciously received by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Governor Ramesh Bais, extending a warm welcome to him.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro and oversee the distribution of thousands of houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. However, amid his visit, there have been protests from various social organizations, including the Congress. The opposition plans to demonstrate their dissent by waving black flags in response to the Prime Minister's stance on the Manipur issue.

Meanwhile, after arriving in Pune, the Prime Minister's convoy proceeded to the renowned Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai temple, where PM Modi offered prayers. Subsequently, he left for the awards ceremony. The entire country is eagerly anticipating what Modi will address during the event.