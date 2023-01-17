PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai metro line 2A and line 7 on Jan 19

Published: January 17, 2023

On January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, which run ...

On January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, which run from Gundavalli metro.

Line 2A will run from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, and Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East. According to reports, the Prime Minister will also take a ride on the new Metro Line from Gundavali to Mogra.

According to reports, the metro lines will be open to the general public on Friday, January 20.

The Metro service, consisting of six coaches, will operate at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority .

