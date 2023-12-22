PMC achieves record property tax collection despite legal obstacles

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has defied legal challenges to achieve a record property tax collection in the first nine months of the current financial year. As of December 21, the corporation has amassed Rs 227 crore, surpassing its previous milestones for property tax collection in any first three quarters.

PMC, established in 2016, initially faced hurdles in tax collection due to legal complexities and court cases. These complexities restricted the civic body's ability to take coercive measures against non-compliant taxpayers. Additionally, some residents opposed retroactive tax collection, citing service charges already paid to CIDCO.

In 2019, the general body passed a tax collection proposal for the period since PMC's inception in 2016. While residents challenged the retrospective application and dual tax in the High Court, the court allowed ongoing tax collection to continue, albeit without coercive action.

To increase tax collection, PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh adopted a multi-pronged approach. Ten teams with six members each (a municipal employee, two retired officers, a security guard, and a cameraman) were formed across the four wards, with double the team count for Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli.

PMC employed a mobile announcement system using a loudspeaker mounted on an auto-rickshaw to boost public awareness. The 2% penalty for non-payment further encouraged compliance. Additionally, the corporation introduced the "PMC TAX APP" for online payments and facilitated online payments through the website panvelmc.org.

Property tax remains a vital source for proposed municipal projects. Commissioner Deshmukh urged citizens to promptly fulfill their property tax obligations, contributing to the city's development.