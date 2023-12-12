PMC completes its first recruitment drive for 377 posts

The Panvel Municipal Corporation that came into existence in 2016, completed its first recruitment drive for 377 posts in 41 departments. The online examination was conducted at 57 centres across from December 8 to December 11, 2023.

A staggering 55,214 eligible applications were received for the 41 cadres, with the examination held at 57 centers spanning 21 districts in Maharashtra. The civic body has been functioning with inadequate workforce since it was set up. During Covid, the civic body had to rely on contract workers.

The corporation was established on October 1, 2016, with 1043 sanctioned posts and it conducted its recruitment drive to fill vacancies. According to an official, half of the sanctioned posts were vacant and recruitment of new workforce will help to work efficiently. Out of the total applicants, 42,832 candidates participated during the four-day examination period.

To ensure a glitch-free process, a control room was established at the PMC headquarters in Panvel that operated from 7 am to 10 pm for the entire duration of the examination, addressing concerns promptly. The control room saw collaboration between TCS representatives, departmental coordinators, municipal officers, and employees. Deputy Commissioner of the Establishment Department, Kailas Gawde, informed that the recruitment drive was conducted without any glitches.