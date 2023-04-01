Pune: PMC delays property tax bills due to state government's circular

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will begin issuing property tax bills on May 1 instead of April 1, as it is waiting for a circular from the state government regarding the continuation of the 40% discount on property tax.

PMC officials have stated that property tax bills will be issued once they receive instructions from the government.

PMC officials have stated that the state government has announced its acceptance of the tax rebate scheme for the PMC in the next cabinet meeting. Once it has received official approval, the urban development agency will release guidelines for the PMC. Additionally, there will be a one-month extension for claiming the 5-10% tax rebate for early bill submission.