PMC recovers around Rs 1.23 lakh fine from people for spitting on newly painted walls and roads

The G-20 summit will be held in Pune on January 16 and 17, 2023. Representatives from 35 nations will attend this conference. According to the meeting, the Pune Municipal Corporation is cleaning and beautifying all of the city's roads (PMC). However, citizens have been observed spitting on wall artwork and beautified areas. As a result, a special action team has been formed under all ward offices.

Against this backdrop, the special team collected 23 cases and a fine of Rs 23,000 on January 10th. A total of 29 cases were collected on January 11th, along with a fine of Rs 29,000. On January 12th, a total of 71 cases and Rs 71,000 were recovered, and as of today, a total of 123 cases and Rs 1,23,000 has been recovered as a fine.

Citizens who are unable to pay the fine are told to clean their spit as punishment. The Pune Municipal Corporation will take severe action against residents who defecate or spit in public locations to protect the city's public cleanliness and health.