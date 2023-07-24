PMPML takes action: Suspends 36 employees, notices issued to 142

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML)'s recently appointed Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Sachindra Pratap Singh, has adopted a firm approach towards addressing behavioral problems among employees. As a result, 36 employees were suspended for absenteeism, while 2 others were terminated from their positions. Additionally, 142 employees received notices, with their past records taken into consideration.

In an effort to prioritize passenger-oriented service and minimize inconvenience for commuters, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) took disciplinary action against 36 employees. Among them were 30 conductors and 6 drivers, who were suspended, while 2 drivers and one employee from the workshop department faced imminent dismissal.

Under the guidance of the newly appointed CMD, PMPML initiated several new measures to enhance service quality and address passenger concerns. One of these initiatives is the introduction of "Pravasi Din," aimed at improving services and fostering employee discipline. Sachindra Pratap Singh's leadership plays a pivotal role in driving these positive changes within the organization.

At the inaugural 'Pravasi Divas' conducted at all depots, PMPML received 37 complaints and 14 feedback notes from commuters. To streamline this process, a designated officer was appointed at each depot to collect and address the concerns raised by citizens.

The 'Pravasi Divas' was planned to take place on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, allowing people to submit their complaints or feedback directly at the depots. For those unable to attend during these designated hours, PMPML encouraged them to visit their headquarters at Swargate at a more convenient time.