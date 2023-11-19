"Police acted under pressure": Aaditya Thackeray on FIR against him

Lashing out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after an FIR was registered against him for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the officials were reluctant to book him but were threatened with transfers by "some people close to the CM". He said police acted "under pressure". An FIR was filed against Thackeray and Sena (UBT) MLCs Sachin Ahir and Sunil Shinde and former Mumbai mayors Kishori Pednekar and Snehal Ambekar early on Saturday following a police complaint by BMC assistant engineer Purushottam Ingle at NM Joshi police station under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), 336 (act of endangering life and safety of others) and 149 (offence committed to achieve a common object).

Thackeray slammed the state government, saying this is a "bullet train" government that will go to Gujarat by bullet train to watch the cricket world cup match. "This is a government of builders and contractors and not for the common man," he added.BMC officials complained to police that the work of the bridge is still pending and the bridge was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray and others on November 16.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the government and said that a case registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago."It has been registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago. There is a bridge that has been long-pending and long-delayed in terms of construction. It has caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for the people of Mumbai," she said.