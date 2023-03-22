Police arrest and injure Osho followers defying ashram management in Pune

Police detained and beat Osho followers who entered the ashram despite opposition from the Osho Ashram management.

About 150 to 200 followers entered the ashram by opening the gate, defying the management’s order to bar entry. The followers were determined to enter the ashram without paying the entrance fee.

A large police force was deployed to evict the ashram's followers who were protesting against the management. Despite repeated police persuasion, the followers remained adamant about their demands. The police arrested those who raised loud slogans in support of the Osho Ashram. Many followers were seriously injured as a result of the lathi charge.