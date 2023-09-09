Police ask Mumbaikars to furnish details about homeowners and tenants

On Saturday, the Mumbai police issued a notice requesting homeowners residing within the city limits to provide their information and details about their tenants to the police. This initiative aims to enhance security and prevent any potential subversive activities in residential areas.

The order, which comes into force on Saturday, will remain in place for a period of 60 days till November 7, the official said. The police order stated that there is a concern that individuals with subversive or anti-social intentions may attempt to find shelter within residential areas. This raises the potential for a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, and poses a serious risk to human life and damage to both private and public property.

Some check needs to be put on landlords or tenants so that terrorists or anti-social elements in the guise of tenants do not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc, it said. According to the directive, individuals such as landlords, homeowners, or those engaged in property-related activities within Mumbai police's jurisdiction, who have leased, subleased, or rented out living spaces, are required to provide details about their tenants through the online citizen portal.