Police caution event organisers to prevent controversial statements by Bageshwar Dham chief during Maharashtra event

With anti-superstition organisations and opposition parties objecting to self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's event at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police issued a notice to the organisers on Sunday to ensure that the preacher does not make any controversial statements that could lead to a possible law and order situation.

On Saturday, the religious leader's two-day event began at Salasar Central Park Ground in Mira Road.

Shantaben Mithalal Jain Charitable Trust organised the religious discourse by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Today, the event will take place at the same location.

The two-day programme of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was opposed by a few anti-superstition organisations. These groups had submitted a memorandum to the local police on Friday, requesting them not to give permission to the event. In view of this resistance, the local police issued a notice to the organisers on Saturday afternoon to ensure that Shastri desists from making any provocative remarks during the event.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had recently written to the state government recently, urging it that the religious leader not be allowed to enter the state. The Congress leader accused him of insulting Tukaram Maharaj and offending lakhs of his devotees.