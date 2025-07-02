Police Deployed at Carnac Bridge as Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Threaten Protest Over Delay in Reopening

Several bikers and pedestrians are using the new Carnac Bridge, but the bridge has yet to open officially to the public. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is waiting for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ approval for the official inauguration. In the Maharashtra Monsoon Assembly Session, the delay in the official inauguration was discussed on July 2. Congress leader and MLA Amin Patel brought this topic to the table. Police officials are also stationed at the P D’mello road, told Free Press Journal that Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have called for a protest over the delay in the inauguration of the new Carnac Bridge. In order to assess the police bandobast and the situation on the ground, the Assistant Commissioner of Police also walked across the bridge from P' D'mello Road to Masjid Bunder.

Amin Patel in the assembly questioned why the government is not opening the new Carnac Bridge. He said that the commuters of especially the ones travelling towards Navi Mumbai and Chembur from South Mumbai, face a lot of issues. He said that he appeals to the government to open the bridge in the next 2 days.

MCGM and government should immediately start Carnac bridge for traffic and public use. Should also expedite Hancock bridge work pic.twitter.com/3nAS0DeTDp — Amin Patel (@mlaAminPatel) July 2, 2025

Since the British-era bridge was demolished after an audit revealed that it was structurally unsound, the inhabitants have been taking lengthy detours. On June 10, the BMC finished rebuilding; on June 15, all load tests were finished, and on June 24, railway approvals were obtained. The cost of rebuilding the bridge was Rs 60 crore. The bridge will relieve traffic on P D'mello Road and Mohammad Ali Road, which are already congested, once it opens for traffic.