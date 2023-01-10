Police raid chopper seller in Pune, seizes 105 choppers

The Koyta Gang has terrorised the city of Pune. There has also been an increase in daylight robberies and break-ins at stores and hotels. As a result, a fearful atmosphere has developed among Pune residents.

Despite police patrols, the Koyta gang's criminal activity appears to be on the upswing. The Pune city police's Crime Branch Unit One conducted a major raid against the gang. Action has been taken against the Koyta dealer in Bohri Ali who supplied the gang with the aforementioned weapons. The police have confiscated up to 105 Koyta (choppers) in this search. Hussain Khojama Rajgara is the accused's name.

According to the police, they raided Bohri Ali under the Faraskhana police station limits and recovered 105 choppers valued at Rs 53,600 from the culprit. According to reports, this is the city police force's largest operation against the Koyta gang to date. The operation was carried out by a team led by Police Inspector Sandeep Bhosale.