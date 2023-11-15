Police register case against 22 individuals following bar raid in Thane city

On Wednesday, authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, filed a case against 22 individuals, which includes bar owners, women, and singers, following a raid on the establishment by the police.

The police raided the bar on the intervening night of November 11 and 12 and found several violations with regard to permits and other regulations, said the station house officer of Chitalsar police station.

Apart from two owners and some bar girls and singers, the police have also added the names of a few customers in the first information report (FIR), he said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.