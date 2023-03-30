Political atmosphere heats up as APMC elections announced in Latur district

Elections for 10 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) in the Latur district have been declared. Accordingly, the process of submitting nomination papers is ongoing. Due to this election, the political atmosphere is heating up. In the next few days, it will be clear who will make an alliance with whom. A total of 22,188 voters are going to exercise their franchise in APMC elections across the district. Moreover, for the first time, farmers will be able to contest this election.

After a long wait, the election of Latur, Ausa, Udgir, Chakur, Aurad Shahajani, Nilanga, Deoni, Jalkoat, Ahmedpur, and Renapur market committees was announced. For this, a notification was announced on March 27. Nomination papers have been released since the day of the announcement. The last date to submit nominations is April 3. The papers will be scrutinised on April 5, and the list of valid candidates will be displayed on April 6. The deadline to withdraw candidates' forms is April 20. The list of contesting candidates will be released on April 21. Moreover, symbols will also be distributed to the contesting candidates.

Voting for the Latur, Ausa, Udgir, and Chakur market committees will be held on April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by immediate counting of votes. The voting for Aurad Shahajani, Nilanga, Deoni Jalkot, Ahmedpur, and Renapur will be scheduled for April 30, and the results will be announced on the same day. The officials of the district deputy registrar's office said that the election for the Shirur Anantpal market committee is not going to take place due to a lack of funds.

Total 22,188 voters in market committee

A total of 22,188 voters will exercise their right to vote in the election of all 10 market committees in the district. Of those, 5,982 voters are in Latur. Ausa: 2,719; Udgir: 3,375; Chakur: 1,469; Aurad Shahajani: 1,276; Nilanga: 1,737; Deoni: 947; Jalkot: 1,089; Ahmedpur: 2,175; Renapur: 1,419;

18 directors to be elected

As many as 18 directors from each market committee will be elected. Women -- 2, OBC -- 1, ST -- 1, gramme panchayat general -- 2, SC -- 1, EWS -- 1, traders -- 2, hamal -- and tolari -- 1 each from the general cooperative society.