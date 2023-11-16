Political climate heats up as OBC leaders gear up for counter Maratha reservation rallies

The Maratha community's demand for reservation has intensified, and the government has once again extended the deadline to address this issue. Meanwhile, a proposition met with opposition from OBC leaders. Notably, a significant OBC (Other Backward Classes) leaders' public meeting is scheduled for tomorrow in Jalna, where Jarange initiated his hunger strike advocating for the Maratha reservation. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is scheduled to address the same rally, indicating a potential escalation of the political climate surrounding the reservation issue.

Jarange, who staged a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna, specifically called for a complete Maratha community reservation within the OBC. An ‘Elgar Maha Sabha' is organized at 11 am in Dhait Nagar, just 26 kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the centre of the Maratha quota agitation under activist Manoj Jarange since August 29.

According to media reports, minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Leader of Opposition Vijay Vedettiwar, former minister Pankaja Munde, MLA Gopichand Padalkar, RSP chief Mahadev Jankar, and OBC leaders from across the state are expected to attend the rally. The event holds the potential to reignite discussions on reservation policies. According to media reports, beyond Jalna, a substantial OBC community meeting is also planned in the Hingoli district, following the Ambad rally in the Jalna district.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange has responded to the OBC meeting, stating that everyone has the right to hold democratic meetings. Hence, if someone conducts a meeting, there is no objection from their side. He highlighted that their demand for reservation has received support from the general OBC community. Consequently, Jarange affirmed that their peaceful agitation for reservation will continue amidst the ongoing discussions.