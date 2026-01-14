Political Stir in Konkan: Former MLA Ramesh Kadam Leaves Sharad Pawar’s Party

In the Konkan region, the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance dominated the recent municipal council and municipal panchayat elections. Now, with the announcement of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has suffered another major setback. A senior leader loyal to Sharad Pawar has resigned, creating a major political stir. Former Chiplun MLA Ramesh Kadam has stepped down from his post and party membership. In his resignation, he stated that the party no longer needs a loyal worker like him. With elections underway, political circles are keenly watching what decision Kadam will take next.

Former MLA Ramesh Kadam from the Chiplun Assembly constituency had recently contested the municipal president’s election, in which he faced defeat. However, in his resignation letter, he detailed his long political journey, highlighting his contributions and the many elections he has fought for the party. Kadam, who served as the state vice-president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), has finally resigned from the party. He wrote that despite standing firmly with the party during difficult times, he was sidelined and left isolated. His letter clearly reflects deep resentment and long-suppressed frustration.

In the resignation letter submitted to state president Shashikant Shinde, Kadam wrote that he has been a loyal worker of Sharadchandra Pawar since 1984 and has complete faith in his leadership. Since the party’s formation in 1999, he served as taluka president and strengthened the organisation in the Assembly constituency. He was elected MLA in 2004 and earlier served 35 years as a corporator and nine-and-a-half years as municipal president. He claimed to have built a strong cadre from Mandangad to Rajapur through continuous organisational work.

Kadam further stated that he contested the Raigad Lok Sabha election in 2014 on the party’s orders and secured 1.3 lakh votes. After the party split, despite a new candidate being fielded in Chiplun–Sangameshwar, he worked tirelessly to ensure victory. Yet, his appointment as district president was opposed internally, humiliating a loyal worker. Despite neglect, he contested municipal elections to prevent party losses, received 10,500 votes without spending money, but lost narrowly. Feeling isolated, he resigned, alleging lack of support from other leaders despite his loyalty to Sharad Pawar.