Politics will come and go': Fadnavis slams Alka Lamba for calling Sharad Pawar greedy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar support for the Adani Group and condemnations the narrative around the Hindenburg Research’s report on the conglomerate is likely to deepen the rift between the Congress and the NCP.

On Saturday, Congress leader Alka Lamba criticised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for saying that the Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group issue was unnecessary.Lamba took to her Twitter handle and tweeted in Hindi while sharing a picture in which Pawar and billionaire Gautam Adani are sitting together on what appeared to be the balcony of a building."Scared-greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests. Only Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country against the capitalist as well as against the watchman who is protecting them," she wrote in Hindi.

In a late night tweet, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis responded to Lamba’s tweet and said, “Politics will come and go but this tweet by a Congress leader on their long standing ally of 35 years and one of the India’s senior most political leaders and a 4 time CM of Maharashtra is appaling. Rahul Gandhi is perverting India’s political culture. Responding to the tweet Lamba said "No, this is Not the Congress's OP on Mr Pawar , check the party handle for that. I am a Congress worker, My tweets are my independent views on my personal handle, responsibility and accountability for them is mine, There is democracy in the party, everyone has the right to express his views."