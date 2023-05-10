Post-production supervisor of 'The Kerala Story' receives threat; Mumbai police provide security

Sudipto Sen, the director of the film "The Kerala Story," has reported to the Mumbai police that Bhanjaya Sahu, the post-production supervisor, received a menacing message.

On May 6, Sahu received a threatening message from an unknown number, as stated in the letter provided by Sudipto Sen Production Ltd to the Amboli police station. The message warned Sahu about his involvement in the making of the film "Kerala Story," criticizing its portrayal and advising him against venturing outside alone.

Officials have taken appropriate action by providing security to Sahu, as reported. DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay has instructed Sahu to cooperate with the police by sharing information regarding his whereabouts.

According to officials, the police are conducting an investigation into the case and are in the process of collecting information about the person associated with the mentioned number and the underlying motive behind their message.

According to reports, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in relation to the case.

Sahu, who has previous experience as a production manager in movies like Bellbottom, Commando 3, and Shoorveer, found himself entangled in controversy even prior to the release of the film "Kerala Story" on May 5.