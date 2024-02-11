Poster in Baramati Announcing Sunetra Pawar as Future MP Vandalized with Ink

Unidentified individuals vandalized a poster featuring Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, which had declared her as the next Lok Sabha (LS) member in Pune district.

The incident took place in Karhati village in Baramati taluka, the Pawar family's stronghold, and a video of the incident has circulated widely on social media. Police responded promptly to the scene, removing the banner. The banner had proclaimed Sunetra Pawar as a future MP and urged people to elect her with a significant majority. This incident has fueled speculation in political circles about Sunetra Pawar's potential candidacy for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency amidst a reported divide within the NCP. Such posters about Sunetra Pawar's candidature had come up in Baramati in the past also. Baramati Assembly constituency is represented by Ajit Pawar.