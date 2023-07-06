Posters featuring Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel removed from Delhi NCP office

Old posters featuring rebel leaders Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar were removed from the NCP office in Delhi amidst the crisis in the party. Meanwhile, posters saying “In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" and “India’s history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed" were put up outside Sharad Pawar;s house in Delhi on Thursday.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar will arrive in Delhi today to take part in the party’s National Executive meeting. As poster war assumes heat after the split between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after a rebellion led by party founder Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar, Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress put up a poster featuring a scene from the film ‘Baahubali - The Beginning’, showing its character ‘Kattappa’ stabbing ‘Baahubali’ in the back. Ajit Pawar, leader of the breakaway NCP faction, wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) as “NCP president” and staked claim to the party name and ‘clock’ symbol on Friday, two days before he joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government with eight party MLAs. In response, NCP founder Sharad Pawar filed a caveat with the ECI saying no order should be passed unless the poll panel takes note of his contention on Ajit’s petition. In his petition to the ECI, Ajit submitted: “I am NCP president, as such the party symbol should be allotted to me as per provisions of the symbol order, 1968.” On Wednesday, the elder Pawar said he led the “real” NCP and no one could snatch away the clock symbol.