Potholes claim life of 27-year-old woman on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

In a heart-wrenching incident that has ignited public outrage, a 27-year-old married woman lost her life due to potholes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The distressing incident highlights the persisting issue of potholes plaguing the state, particularly in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Numerous highways have been marred by these road hazards, leading to a rise in accidents and traffic disruptions.

The victim, identified as Pooja Gupta, hailed from the Malad West area. She was en route to celebrate her cousin's birthday in Vasai, accompanied by her brother-in-law on a two-wheeler. The tragic accident occurred around 9 pm while descending from the Bapane Bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Their bike hit a pothole, causing Pooja to fall and sustain critical head injuries.

Promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment, Pooja's condition deteriorated, and she ultimately succumbed to her injuries during the treatment process. The incident has reignited calls for urgent action to address the menace of potholes and prevent further accidents caused by these road imperfections.

Citizens have long been demanding swift action to address the perilous conditions caused by potholes, with anger and frustration growing in the wake of such tragic incidents. The loss of a young life has raised questions about the urgency of administrative intervention to prevent further accidents stemming from road hazards.