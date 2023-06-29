Potholes on newly constructed Versova bridge raise quality concerns

Just three months after the inauguration of the recently constructed Versova bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, potholes have emerged during the first rainfall. This issue is causing significant inconvenience for drivers, once again raising concerns about the construction quality of the bridge.

The Versova bridge, situated on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, serves as a vital connection between Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Gujarat, and Thane. Following the construction of the original bridge several years ago, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently completed the construction of a new alternate bridge. After a prolonged wait, the bridge construction was finalized, and in March, a new route from Mira Bhayander and Thane to Vasai was inaugurated.

Despite being just three months old, the recently constructed bridge has developed numerous potholes due to heavy rainfall in different areas. As a result, drivers traveling from Mumbai to Vasai are facing significant difficulties, potentially leading to accidents involving two-wheeler vehicles. Local residents are surprised by the presence of potholes on a newly built bridge. Concerns about the bridge's construction quality have been raised in the past, and this issue has resurfaced due to the appearance of potholes within a short period of time.