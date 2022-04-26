Power failure hits Mumbai, Thane residents amid scorching heat

A major power outage was witnessed in Mumbai and other and the surrounding MMR region.However, according to a Free Press Journal report, electricity has now been fully restored after a near one hour outage. The MSEDCL has said that the outage was possibly due to grid failure and is currently probing the incident."There was burst at Padgha centre of Transmission, power supply restoration started in phased manner. Every feeder will be restored in an hour," said Chandrakant Dange, Jt MD, MSEDCL.

"Due to breakdown (bus trip) in 400 KV substation at Padgha, power supply to customers of Dombivali, part of Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur of MSEDCL, which has power supply on Padgha to Pal 220 KV high pressure line has been disrupted," MSEDCL had said.The Kalva Padgha 400KV transmission line tripped around 10.15am leading to power cuts in parts of Mumbai region on Tuesday. Power cuts were witnessed in parts of Dadar, Mahim, Bandra and Santacruz among other areas. Residents of Thane and Dombivali too complained of power outages.

