Power of country is in hands of BJP: Sharad Pawar

Amid the buzz over a meeting between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the power of the country is in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. Their role is to maintain unity in the society, but they are dividing people.

There are many examples of how they (BJP) toppled state governments- like in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and also Maharashtra. Everyone has seen what happened after Uddhav Thackeray led govt was toppled in Maharashtra. The situation in Manipur is worrying. We wanted the PM to visit northeast once and build confidence among people there, but this did not seem important to the Prime Minister, said Sharad Pawar.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed nothing much happened during his meeting with his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune last week. Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, he said there was no need to think too much about the meeting. Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has already clarified. The media is giving different kinds of publicity to a meeting that took place between family members, leading to confusion. There is no reason to think that anything unusual transpired at the meeting, he said.