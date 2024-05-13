Power Outage in Mumbai: Heavy Rains Triggers Electricity Failure in City and Extended Suburbs

Heavy rains in Mumbai and its extended suburbs have led to power outages, causing inconvenience to residents and disrupting daily life. The incessant downpour has resulted in power tripping at numerous locations, exacerbating the challenges faced by the city's infrastructure during monsoon season. Areas in the extended suburbs of Mumbai, such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vashi and beyond, have reported widespread power disruptions.

@myBESTElectric Power Outage at Wadala, near Wadala station. Any update on the same? — KGB (@justforsabbath) May 13, 2024

Power outage at Kohinoor Square. — Alok C. Churiwala (@alokgbc) May 13, 2024

Namaste @MSEDCL power outage in parts of #Dombivli. Kindly restore at the earliest. #ModiOnceMore2024 — mazdur (@cinemaausher) May 13, 2024

The sudden surges and fluctuations in electricity supply have led to equipment failures and overloads in many parts of these regions. Power Outage was reported in Wadala and Kohinoor Square including certain areas in Sion. Bringing a relief from the scorching heat, Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon received heavy rains accompanied with dust storm, lightning, gusty winds and thunder.The Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. These regions are very likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

According to weather department, Mumbai will receive light rain and thunder showers.Whereas, an orange alert has been issued for Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50-60 kmph, hail are very likely at isolated places," said weather forecast.Several X users also took to microblogging site to share photos and videos of rain and dusty winds.



