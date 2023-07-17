Praful Patel shares insights on meeting with Sharad Pawar

Today, the MLAs of the breakaway faction of the NCP had a meeting with their party president, Sharad Pawar, following the ministers' meeting. Once again, they sought Sharad Pawar's blessings, but he refrained from making any comments on the matter today.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, along with the rebel MLAs, held a meeting with Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. The duration of the meeting was approximately one hour, leaving people curious about the topics discussed. Praful Patel, the leader of the rebel group, later briefed the media about the meeting.

"We went to Yashwantrao Chavan Centre to seek Pawar Saheb's blessings and have darshan. Yesterday, we all ministers and leaders met Saheb (Sharad Pawar). However, as it was Sunday, the MLAs were in their respective constituencies. Today, as the session began, most of the MLAs are in Mumbai. We wanted them to receive Pawar Saheb's blessings as well, so we met him again today. We came here when we learned that Saheb was coming to the Chavan centre," Patel said.

"We requested Pawar Saheb yesterday to take a decision so that the party remains united. We made the same request today. Beyond that, I don't want to say anything more today," Patel said.

"Pawar Saheb listened to us yesterday as well. He listened today too. He did not respond or comment. How can I tell what they have in mind," Patel added.