Prakash Ambedkar Comments on Election Commission's NCP Verdict, Says It Will Not Have Any Impact on MVA

Nagpur: "The Central Election Commission's verdict on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is limited to that party. It will not have any impact on the front or outside," said Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

He was speaking at a press conference in Nagpur. Prakash Ambedkar said that Sharad Pawar's party and symbol are gone, but Sharad Pawar is where he is. "I don't go into who's at the top. But it is not clear who will dominate until seat-sharing talks begin in the alliance. The election commission's results are limited to the NCP. "It's not going to have an impact outside of it," he said.



"We are trying to ensure that issues are politicized during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The meeting of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the Maha Vikas Aghadi was held. Our intention was to destroy the BJP government. If we succeed tomorrow, we discussed what the next course of action would be and presented an important draft at the meeting. The next meetings will begin once a decision is taken. Seat-sharing talks are yet to begin. We have not made any demand," Ambedkar said.

Meanwhile, journalists asked Prakash Ambedkar if he would accept the chief minister's post if he was offered the chief minister's post in the political situation. "I was offered positions several times and I turned them down. I love street life. I don't like living in captivity. I have already turned down the offer," he said. "For the last five years, I have been fighting in court over EVMs. Now, slowly, others are coming. There should be pressure on both the court and the Election Commission." Ambedkar demanded that the VVPAT emanating from EVMs should be counted