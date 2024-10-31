Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalised After Chest Pain, VBA Chief to Undergo Angiography at Pune Hospital

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has been hospitalised in Pune on Thursday, October 31, due to chest pain. According to the VBA, he will go undergo angiography test in the next hour. "Balasaheb Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital in Pune in the early hours of Thursday morning, October 31, for a chest pain," VBA informed on its official social media account X.

The party in a post, said that Ambedkar is being treated at the ICU for a blood clot in his heart. However, the party said that the health condition of the leader is stable and will go angiography test soon. "Balasaheb Ambedkar is being treated at the ICU for a blood clot in his heart. 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 and 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫."

The 70-year-old politician known as Babasaheb Ambedkar is also a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-term Rajya Sabha member. Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The party said that the Ambedkar family would not be taking questions at this time and requested to respect the family's request for privacy. "The Ambedkar family will not be taking questions at this time and requests you to respect the family's request for privacy as they deal with these circumstances."

The VBA further stated, "Since Balasaheb will be under observation for the next 3-5 days, VBA State President Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, and Media and Research Department, will be leading the VBA campaign for the next few days."