Prakash Ambedkar Reacts to BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's Controversial Statement

Mumbai: "I am not surprised by the statement made by Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde. This is not his first time making such a statement publicly." Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar recalled that he had said the same thing in 2017. Prakash Ambedkar also hit out at the BJP, saying it was a pledge taken by the RSS after it was adopted in 1950.

Prakash Ambedkar said "This is part of the long-term plan of the RSS and the BJP to remove the Indian Constitution and replace it with Manusmriti. They want to bring dictatorship and take away the right to freedom, dignity, and freedom of religion." He also alleged that he wants to change the structure of secularism in our nation. "You would be interested in being our masters, but how would we want to be your slaves?" Dr. Prakash Ambedkar cited Babasaheb Ambedkar's statement.

— Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) March 11, 2024

What did Ananth Kumar Hegde say?

Hegde has been a six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka. At a rally, Ananth Kumar Hegde appealed to people to vote for BJP. If the party wins more than 400 seats, Hegde said that the constitution will be amended and the world 'secular' will be removed from the constitution. The statement drew ire from the opposition and the official BJP social media handle had to defend the party saying that Hegde's personal views do not align with BJP's ideology.