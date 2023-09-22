Prakash Ambedkar says women’s reservation bill a gimmick

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar criticised the Women’s Reservation Bill, terming it a political maneuver by the BJP in preparation for the 2024 elections.The senior Dalit leader also labeled the Bill as “discriminatory and exclusionary,” alleging that the BJP, along with RSS, adheres to Manuwadi ideologies and practices orthodox Sanathan Dharma, lacking a genuine commitment to women’s empowerment.

Addressing the matter on the social media platform X, Ambedkar expressed his doubts about the BJP’s commitment towards women’s welfare.The VBA chief contended that if the BJP truly cared about women’s issues, its lawmakers would not have shared the stage with convicts involved in the Bilkis Bano rape case.He argued that the BJP, led by Modi and associated with the RSS, would not have remained passive observers while Christian Kuki women faced horrific incidents such as public humiliation, rape, and mass killings in Manipur.

He further alleged that BJP-RSS and their associates have targeted Hindu women engaged in consensual relationships with Dalit and Muslim men.Decrying mob lynchings, Ambedkar asserted that mothers, sisters, and wives have tragically lost their loved ones to such incidents, attributing these acts to BJP-RSS supporters.He also accused the Modi administration of allowing sexual assaults and crimes against women to persist while obstructing justice for survivors.The former MP and grandson of Dr. B.R Ambedkar, contended that serious action was lacking in incidents like Hathras and Kathua, where the alleged perpetrators of caste-based violence and rape had affiliations with the BJP.