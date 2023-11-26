Prakash Ambedkar warns Manoj Jarange to be cautious with his statements

Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), urged Manoj Jarange to be cautious while making statements and referred to a controversial remark made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the campaign for Gujarat assembly elections (in 2007) in the aftermath of communal riots.“I have some advice for Manoj Jarange. Some comments made by him recently could potentially spoil the momentum he has gathered so far. Do not listen to any advisers,” Prakash Ambedkar added.Jarange recently said Marathas had to work under undeserving people.

Prakash, the grandson of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar, was speaking at Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha held at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar on Saturday. The rally was also attended by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Marathas, who constitute nearly 33% of the state's population, have been demanding the reservation in education and government jobs.It was in the year 1981 when the state saw its first protests demanding the Maratha reservation under the leadership of the Mathadi Labour Union leader Annasaheb Patil.The community has been seeking Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas which will enable their inclusion in the OBC category for reservation. Kunbis, who are associated with agriculture, are grouped under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category in Maharashtra.Manoj Jarange-Patil, a local Maratha leader, have been sitting on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village demanding reservations for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. It was only after his health deteriorated on the fourth day of the fast-unto-death agitation, that police intervened in the agitation. Jarange-Patil participated in more than 30 agitations for Maratha quota since 2011. In 2014 he led a huge rally at the Aurangabad divisional headquarters which established his identity as the front leader of the Maratha agitation across the state.