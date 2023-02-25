Prakash Ambedkar reacts to Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Thackeray's visit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, yesterday. AAP party leaders, who have quickly established themselves in Indian politics, met with Uddhav Thackeray, sparking a debate in political circles. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Adv. Prakash Ambedkar has given the first reaction to the meeting of top leaders of AAP and the Thackeray group.

Prakash Ambedkar said, "Discussions are going on in many places. In the meantime, it was started by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Now Kejriwal is doing it. when I met Uddhav Thackeray. He had said at the time that the chief ministers of all states should meet."

"Now all the political parties are realising that the interference of the government in the political parties has increased. This is evident from the decision of the Shiv Sena. As the Supreme Court said, we will not do anything about the election commission's verdict now. I don't think this is in keeping with the Constitution," he said.

Both Kejriwal and Mann were on a day-long visit to Mumbai. Both chief ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann met Uddhav Thackeray last evening in the wake of Thackeray's announcement. He met Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree around 7 p.m.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that Uddhav Thackeray is the son of a Tiger (Balasaheb Thackeray). They're going to win this battle. Apart from this, Kejriwal also said that Thackeray will win the Shiv Sena's battle in the Supreme Court.

"We have come to meet Uddhav Thackeray." Arvind Kejriwal has announced the new relationship between Thackeray and AAP.