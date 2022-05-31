Pre Monsoon Rain: IMD forecasts rain in many districts of Maha in 24 hours

With the onset of monsoon in Kerala, Maharashtra is currently experiencing favorable conditions for rains. The state is currently experiencing pre-monsoon rains. In the last 24 hours, it has started raining with thunder in many districts of the state. According to the meteorological department, rains have started in nearby cities including Satara and Beed.

The meteorological department had forecast pre-monsoon rains since Monday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, cloudy weather and rains are expected in several districts of the state, including Mumbai, throughout the week. Hosalikkar had tweeted that it is likely to rain with thunderstorm in the next 4 days in South Konkan, South Central Maharashtra and some parts of Marathwada. Meanwhile, let's find out what the weather will be like in the major districts of Maharashtra this week.

Mumbai

The sky will be partly cloudy in Mumbai for a week. Thunderstorms are expected on Monday, Friday and Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 28 degrees Celsius this weekend.

Pune

The maximum temperature in Pune is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius. The sky will be partly cloudy here for a week. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 24 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Nagpur

The maximum temperature in Nagpur is expected to be 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius. It may be partly cloudy throughout the week. It is likely to rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum 29 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Nashik

Partly cloudy skies can be seen in Nashik for a week. The maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius.

Aurangabad

The sky will be partly cloudy in Aurangabad this week. It is likely to rain with thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.