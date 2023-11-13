"Preferred to work during Covid pandemic instead of holding meetings": Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday dismissed the criticism of his opponents that he did not hold meetings to discuss the COVID-19 situation and said he preferred working to solve problems rather than holding meetings. Speaking to reporters Shinde said he did not believe in holding meetings but focused instead on collecting data and working to solve problems during the pandemic. “If I had kept holding meetings, the situation would have been blown out of proportion and created fear in people’s minds. I did not want that to happen. But some people criticised me and my government for not holding meetings,” the chief minister said. “The opponents say that we are not working, but they don’t know the reality,” he said, reiterating that the government is working in the interest of the state.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde on Sunday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's outburst over the demolition of his party's 'shakha' in the Thane district, calling it an empty threat, reported news agency PTI.Talking to reporters after attending a Diwali programme in Thane, Shinde said Uddhav Thackeray had to turn back when he attempted to visit the spot of the 'shakha' in Mumbra on Saturday, reported PTI. Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the chief minister's Shiv Sena, who raised slogans and showed him black flags, reported PTI.As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha, reported PTI. Thackeray's visit was nothing but an attempt to create a hurdle during the Diwali festivities, the chief minister said, reported PTI.

