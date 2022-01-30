Preity Zinta posts selfie with heart-warming smile, fans say "you're glowing!"

Blinking like a ray of sunshine, actor Preity Zinta treated fans to a scintillating selfie on Sunday.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of hers in her car, looking weekend ready as she wore a white top and a dark blue sweatshirt. She captioned the picture as "Weekend drive", adding a star emoji with it.

She left her hair in her natural curls, giving her fans the nostalgia of her 'Kya Kehna' days.

Fans flocked to the comments section and commented on how she is glowing.

One fan wrote, "so gorgeous preity!! congrats on your new chapter of motherhood. you're glowing @realpz", while others posted heart emojis.

Preity welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy, in November, 2021. She had earlier posted a picture and expressed her joy of enjoying motherhood.

The actor was last seen in the comedy film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor