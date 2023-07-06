President Droupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Mumbai

President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai, where she was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification about traffic diversion and alternative routes in Dadar area ahead of President Murmu's visit. This visit marks her first to Maharashtra since assuming office as President in July last year. Temporary traffic arrangements will be in place on July 6, 2023, in the vicinity of Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and its adjoining roads under the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Department, as per the traffic notification.