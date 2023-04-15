President Droupadi Murmu says loss of lives in Maharashtra bus accident deeply distressing

President Droupadi Murmu said that the loss of lives in a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad is deeply distressing, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, she said. Thirteen persons, including at least five minors, were killed and 29 others injured after a bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district early on Saturday, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia is Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital. Maha CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased and free treatment of the injured will be done in the government hospital.