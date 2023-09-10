Prime accused in Kopardi rape-murder case found dead in Pune's Yerwada jail

In a recent development, it has been reported that Jitendra Shinde, the primary accused in the Kopardi rape case in Ahmednagar, has taken his own life by hanging himself in Yerawada Central Jail located in Pune. The suicide was discovered during a routine patrol by the police in the early hours of the morning.

Jitendra Shinde, who was serving a life sentence for his involvement in the Kopardi rape and murder case that sent shockwaves through Maharashtra, was found lifeless in the Yerawada Jail barracks. The news of his suicide has prompted immediate attention from authorities.

The Kopardi rape and murder case dates back to July 13, 2016, when a minor girl was subjected to a horrific assault and subsequently murdered in Ahmednagar district. Jitendra Shinde and two other suspects were convicted on November 29, 2017, by a special court in Ahmednagar, which had been established to expedite the trial proceedings.