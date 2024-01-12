Nashik: Prime Minister Modi Calls on Youth to Build a Developed India in Amrit Kaal

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today challenged India's youth to spearhead the nation's progress and propel it towards becoming a developed nation in the coming 'Amrit Kaal,' the 25-year period leading up to the centenary of Independence. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Modi exuded confidence in the nation's young generation, stating, "My biggest faith lies in the youth of India."

Calling for a renewed focus on "local for vocal," Modi urged young people to champion locally produced goods under the "Make in India" initiative. He highlighted the government's efforts to create a modern ecosystem across sectors like education, employment, startups, and skill development to empower the youth. He cited the rapid expansion of IITs and NITs, training programs for aspiring migrant workers, and collaborations with countries like France, Germany, and Australia as examples of these initiatives.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: Addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Tapovan Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India is among the top 5 economies of the world. Youth power is behind this. India is among the top 3 start-up systems in the world, India is making new… pic.twitter.com/QiVrWnpBVO — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

The Prime Minister further emphasized the need to tackle social evils and embrace traditional values. He urged young people to shun drug abuse, fight against verbal abuse using names of women, and uphold moral values. He exhorted them to become responsible citizens and lead the country with dedication and competence.

Modi also lauded the government's efforts in boosting infrastructure development, highlighting the construction of new highways and railways and the widespread adoption of UPI payments even by street vendors. He pointed to technological advancements like the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the Chandrayaan mission as showcases of India's growing prowess.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister outlined ambitious goals for the nation. He envisioned India becoming the world's third-largest economy and a global manufacturing hub, driven by the combined strength of its service and IT sectors. He urged the youth to set goals and relentlessly pursue them to achieve these aspirations.

Modi concluded by emphasizing the importance of active participation in democracy. He stressed the need for first-time voters to contribute to the nation's development and encouraged youngsters to break the shackles of dynastic politics by actively engaging in politics. He declared the next 25 years as a period of duty for the youth, calling upon them to build a bright future for India.