Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Marathwada Rail Coach Factory and Unveils Multiple Railway Projects in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory to the nation and inaugurated a range of other railway projects in Maharashtra, as reported by officials. During the launch of these projects via video conference from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi additionally inaugurated five Jan Aushadi Kendras, aimed at providing affordable and high-quality generic medicines, at strategic locations including the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, Manmad in Nashik, Pimpri, Solapur, and Nagbhir in Chandrapur. Railway officials also confirmed the inauguration of four rail coach restaurants situated at Nashik Road, Akola, and Mumbai's Andheri and Borivali stations.

The PM inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 506 projects, including the Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a wagon repair workshop at Badnera and Vande Bharat chair car maintenance-cum-workshop depot in Pune, they said. According to officials from the Central Railway (CR), the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory will play a crucial role in supplying the Vande Bharat Train sets, consisting of a 16-car formation, to the Indian Railways. This endeavor will be carried out in collaboration with the factory's technology partners.

All departments of the factory are equipped with the latest machinery and plants, they said. It will ensure development of the entire Marathwada region by bringing a whole new set of vendors to supply various components to this unit, said a railway release. It will provide direct employment to around 1,300 persons and indirect employment to more than 10,000 persons in terms of various outsourced activities, the release said.

